Stewardship Advisors LLC Acquires 41,341 Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF $GOVI

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,341 shares during the quarter. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF comprises about 5.1% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $21,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,450,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,302,000 after buying an additional 54,698 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,037,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,502,000 after acquiring an additional 67,708 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 747,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 23,773 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,735,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 453,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,073 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.62 on Monday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.0887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

