Tradewinds LLC. Invests $887,000 in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,866,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,456,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $527,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,013,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,645 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,163,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,395,000 after acquiring an additional 715,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 27,979.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,565,000 after acquiring an additional 657,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $175.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.82 and its 200 day moving average is $180.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $202.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

Featured Stories

