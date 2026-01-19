SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Acquired by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,001 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Axecap Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.26 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

