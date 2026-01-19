7,701 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Purchased by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $225.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $225.97. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

