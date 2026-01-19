Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of YETI worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 109.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 141.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in YETI by 4,552.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in YETI by 61.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on YETI in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.08.

In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $442,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,912.04. This represents a 14.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $50.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.77.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $487.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 8.75%.YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

