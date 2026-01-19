NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,041 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $19,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 246,739 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 22,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,364,019.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,059.06. This represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $456,201.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,349.26. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Freeport-McMoRan

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.30.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $58.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

