Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO Position Lessened by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 209.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $107.39 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.92.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.