Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Position Boosted by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 49,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 target price on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $127.05 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.35 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 3.79%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.