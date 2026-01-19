Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in DLocal Limited $DLO

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 207,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of DLocal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in DLocal by 64.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,683,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,692 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,546,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after buying an additional 390,270 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at $14,343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DLocal by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 563,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DLocal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $16.00 price objective on DLocal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

DLocal stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.13.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. DLocal had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $282.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

