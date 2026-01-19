Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 248,455 Shares of Icon Plc $ICLR

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,503,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 248,455 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Icon were worth $613,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Icon by 200.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Icon by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Icon by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Icon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $220.00 target price on Icon in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Icon from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Icon in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Icon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.87.

Icon Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Icon stock opened at $182.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $125.10 and a 52-week high of $211.00.

Icon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.