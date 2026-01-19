Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 235,250 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Haemonetics worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at $36,822,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 92.5% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 906,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,663,000 after acquiring an additional 435,660 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 157.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 450,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 275,683 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,586,000 after acquiring an additional 260,624 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 706,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 187,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $72.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.91. Haemonetics Corporation has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $87.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 12.67%.The company had revenue of $327.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, November 14th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Haemonetics from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company’s offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company’s product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.