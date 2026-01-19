Sign Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $46.47 Million (SIGN)

Sign (SIGN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Sign has a market cap of $46.47 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of Sign was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sign token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sign has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sign alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,871.10 or 0.99748048 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,717.94 or 0.99631263 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sign

Sign was first traded on April 28th, 2025. Sign’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Sign’s official message board is medium.com/ethsign. Sign’s official Twitter account is @sign. The official website for Sign is sign.global.

Buying and Selling Sign

According to CryptoCompare, “Sign (SIGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sign has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,640,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sign is 0.03901616 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $6,659,838.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sign.global/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sign directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sign should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sign using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sign and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.