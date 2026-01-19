Irys Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.02 Million (IRYS)

Irys (IRYS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Irys has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Irys token can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Irys has a market cap of $85.96 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Irys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Irys alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,871.10 or 0.99748048 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,717.94 or 0.99631263 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Irys

Irys’ launch date was November 25th, 2025. Irys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Irys is irys.xyz. Irys’ official Twitter account is @irys_xyz. Irys’ official message board is irys.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Irys

According to CryptoCompare, “Irys (IRYS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Irys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,095,124,245 in circulation. The last known price of Irys is 0.04298361 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $8,452,073.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://irys.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Irys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Irys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Irys using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Irys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Irys and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.