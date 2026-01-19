KAITO Price Tops $0.49 (KAITO)

KAITO (KAITO) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. One KAITO token can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KAITO has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. KAITO has a total market capitalization of $117.44 million and approximately $21.82 million worth of KAITO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,871.10 or 0.99748048 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,717.94 or 0.99631263 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

KAITO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,388,889 tokens. KAITO’s official Twitter account is @kaitoai. The official website for KAITO is yaps.kaito.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “KAITO (KAITO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. KAITO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 241,388,889 in circulation. The last known price of KAITO is 0.49302113 USD and is down -7.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 249 active market(s) with $24,698,943.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yaps.kaito.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAITO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KAITO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KAITO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

