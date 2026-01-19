SUPRA Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (SUPRA)

SUPRA (SUPRA) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. One SUPRA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SUPRA has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUPRA has a market cap of $17.44 million and approximately $766.67 thousand worth of SUPRA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,871.10 or 0.99748048 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,717.94 or 0.99631263 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SUPRA

SUPRA launched on November 27th, 2024. SUPRA’s total supply is 80,862,357,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,384,416,644 tokens. SUPRA’s official Twitter account is @supra_labs. SUPRA’s official website is supra.com. The official message board for SUPRA is supra.com/academy.

SUPRA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUPRA (SUPRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. SUPRA has a current supply of 80,861,575,820.03085 with 22,084,025,607.274155 in circulation. The last known price of SUPRA is 0.00079603 USD and is down -8.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $751,048.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supra.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUPRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUPRA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUPRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

