BFUSD Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.00 Billion (BFUSD)

BFUSD (BFUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. One BFUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular exchanges. BFUSD has a market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $9.16 million worth of BFUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BFUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,871.10 or 0.99748048 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92,717.94 or 0.99631263 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BFUSD Token Profile

BFUSD’s total supply is 2,001,000,000 tokens. BFUSD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/bfusd. BFUSD’s official Twitter account is @binance.

BFUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BFUSD (BFUSD) is a cryptocurrency . BFUSD has a current supply of 2,001,000,000. The last known price of BFUSD is 0.99904221 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,569,541.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/bfusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BFUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BFUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BFUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

