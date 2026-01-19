Lagrange (LA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.48 Million

Lagrange (LA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. Lagrange has a market cap of $57.30 million and approximately $20.48 million worth of Lagrange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lagrange has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lagrange token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,871.10 or 0.99748048 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92,717.94 or 0.99631263 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lagrange Profile

Lagrange’s genesis date was May 31st, 2025. Lagrange’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,000,000 tokens. Lagrange’s official website is www.lagrangefoundation.org. Lagrange’s official Twitter account is @lagrangefndn.

Buying and Selling Lagrange

According to CryptoCompare, “Lagrange (LA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lagrange has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 193,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lagrange is 0.29277151 USD and is down -5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $18,944,248.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lagrangefoundation.org/.”

