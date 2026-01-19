Quantum Portfolio Management LLC Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Quantum Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 67.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Vertiv stock opened at $176.91 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

