Quantum Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 26,012 Shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Quantum Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Universal Technical Institute worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $36.32.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 467,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $11,395,288.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,424,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,554,725.60. The trade was a 15.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,255,173 shares of company stock valued at $30,812,798 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.