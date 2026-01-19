6,949 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Acquired by Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 284.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $92.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

