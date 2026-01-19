Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,011,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 51,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $128.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.09. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

