Quantum Portfolio Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,395 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Quantum Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26,387.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 585,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 583,426 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $8,444,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 371.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 241,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,217,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 393,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 171,217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $38.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDE was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.