Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Acquired by Quantum Portfolio Management LLC

Quantum Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.57.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $42,790.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,770.91. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total value of $101,628.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,429 shares in the company, valued at $596,270.92. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,010 shares of company stock worth $242,102. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTWO stock opened at $240.14 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 64.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

