510 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Purchased by Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,244,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,401,304,000 after purchasing an additional 250,934 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,933,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ASML by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,285,000 after acquiring an additional 72,164 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 448,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $1,358.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,101.45 and its 200-day moving average is $943.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $534.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,375.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Hsbc Global Res raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, November 7th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,392.75.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

