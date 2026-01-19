510 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Purchased by Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,244,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,401,304,000 after purchasing an additional 250,934 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,933,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ASML by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,285,000 after acquiring an additional 72,164 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 448,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
ASML Price Performance
Shares of ASML opened at $1,358.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,101.45 and its 200-day moving average is $943.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $534.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,375.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Key ASML News
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s $52–$56B 2026 capex guidance creates near?term, essentially guaranteed equipment orders for suppliers like ASML — the MarketBeat piece outlines why ASML (sole supplier of EUV) should benefit from that spending surge. The $56 Billion Draft: Follow TSMC’s CapEx Stream
- Positive Sentiment: Major outlets and analysts are pricing in the tailwind: CNBC notes ASML hit record highs after TSMC’s earnings and says ASML is uniquely positioned as the only supplier of machines needed for cutting?edge AI chips. ASML hits record high on AI boost — and analysts see plenty of room to run
- Positive Sentiment: Technical roadmap: Zacks reports ASML is pushing High?NA EUV into production, a manufacturing leap that supports sub?2nm logic and DRAM — adoption would sustain multi?year EUV demand. ASML Pushes High-NA EUV Forward
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and bank coverage is supportive: Royal Bank of Canada started coverage with an “outperform” and $1,550 target, and JPMorgan?referencing coverage forecasts strong price appreciation — both reinforce bullish sentiment. RBC coverage (read more) JPMorgan forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Industry analyses emphasize TSMC’s spending is a bigger win for ASML than peers because EUV machines are non?substitutable and required for advanced nodes — investing.com explains the asymmetric benefit to ASML’s orderbook. Why TSMC’s capex upgrade is a bigger win for ASML than peers?
- Positive Sentiment: Competitive moat reminder: Digitimes reports ASML’s CEO saying China’s EUV capability lags by many generations — a reminder that ASML’s EUV monopoly and technological lead limit near?term competitive risk. ASML CEO claims China’s EUV lags
- Neutral Sentiment: Some broker actions are mixed: UBS reaffirmed its buy, while Jefferies and Barclays reiterated neutral ratings — these keep sentiment constructive but show not all firms are upgrading aggressively. UBS buy reaffirmed Jefferies neutral
ASML Profile
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
