ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $3.47 on January 26th

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 3.4671 per share on Monday, January 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This is a 7.0% increase from ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $3.24.

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLDI opened at $179.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.48 million, a P/E ratio of 229.87 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.94. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

