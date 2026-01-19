Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI set a $118.00 price objective on Jackson Financial and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on Jackson Financial in a research note on Monday, December 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 404.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 469.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Jackson Financial by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $113.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.50 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.26%.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company’s core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

