SuperGroup (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) versus FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Head to Head Review

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) and SuperGroup (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of FIGS shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of FIGS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and SuperGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS 3.03% 4.50% 3.37% SuperGroup N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 1 5 2 1 2.33 SuperGroup 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FIGS and SuperGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

FIGS currently has a consensus target price of $9.70, indicating a potential downside of 16.24%. Given FIGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FIGS is more favorable than SuperGroup.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FIGS and SuperGroup”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $555.56 million 3.43 $2.72 million $0.10 115.81 SuperGroup $655.98 million 0.01 -$177.94 million N/A N/A

FIGS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SuperGroup.

Summary

FIGS beats SuperGroup on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies. The company markets and sells its products to healthcare professionals through its direct-to-consumer digital platform comprising website, mobile app, and B2B business, as well as retail store. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. FIGS, Inc.

About SuperGroup

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores. It operates 213 owned, and 410 franchised and licensed stores; and 18 international websites. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry plc in January 2018. Superdry plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

