Analysts Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target at $21.00

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAND. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl E. Raiford sold 21,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $302,500.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,402.10. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 12,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $176,931.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 29,494 shares in the company, valued at $414,685.64. This represents a 29.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,463 shares of company stock worth $895,210. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 71.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 327,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 136,624 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 291,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

BAND opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $409.27 million, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 2.10. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth’s solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

