Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.6250.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $934.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $39,565.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,460.43. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $82,544.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 173,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,468.68. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 20,626 shares of company stock worth $329,766 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 5,842.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 1,386,166 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,533,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after acquiring an additional 589,323 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,821,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 91.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 580,062 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is an American ultra-low-cost carrier providing a blend of scheduled and charter passenger services. The carrier focuses on leisure markets, offering nonstop flights to sun and ski destinations across the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. In addition to its scheduled network, Sun Country operates charter services for sports teams, corporate groups and tour operators, as well as seasonal cargo charters that support e-commerce peak periods.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sun Country has navigated multiple ownership and restructuring phases.

