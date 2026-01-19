America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX) Receives $22.34 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.3429.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of America Movil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of America Movil in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on America Movil from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut America Movil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th.

NYSE AMX opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.78. America Movil has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of America Movil by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 54,152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in America Movil by 2,189.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in America Movil by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 102,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in America Movil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family’s telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

