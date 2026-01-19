VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Update

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,192,014 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 844,017 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,547,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,547,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
VS MEDIA Stock Performance
NASDAQ VSME opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. VS MEDIA has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $64.20.
VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on VS MEDIA
VS MEDIA Company Profile
VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VS MEDIA
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for VS MEDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VS MEDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.