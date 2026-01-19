VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Update

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,192,014 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 844,017 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,547,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,547,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VS MEDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSME opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. VS MEDIA has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $64.20.

Get VS MEDIA alerts:

VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSME shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VS MEDIA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VS MEDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VS MEDIA has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VS MEDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VS MEDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.