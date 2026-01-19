Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PNR. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $107.32 on Friday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average of $106.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,558 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $684,196.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,261.36. This trade represents a 17.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $820,800.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,748.88. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,970,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,506 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,484,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,787,000 after purchasing an additional 647,162 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,236,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,333,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,479,000 after buying an additional 149,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,082,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

