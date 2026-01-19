Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CNSWF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upgraded Constellation Software to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Constellation Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

Constellation Software Price Performance

Shares of CNSWF stock opened at $2,038.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,368.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,862.11. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $2,013.75 and a 12 month high of $3,998.72.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $21.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $27.84 by ($6.13). Constellation Software had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 77.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software is a diversified software company that acquires, manages and builds mission-critical software businesses serving a wide range of specialized industries. Its primary focus is on vertical market software, delivering tailored solutions for sectors such as public transit, healthcare, utilities, construction and hospitality. Through its decentralized operating model, Constellation harnesses the expertise of individual business units to develop, implement and support software products that address specific customer needs.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Leonard and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Constellation Software has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions.

