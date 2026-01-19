Chesapeake Financial Shares (CPKF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 20th. Analysts expect Chesapeake Financial Shares to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

Shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 278.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous dividend of $0.16. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc is the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank, a Virginia?chartered community bank. The company operates as a locally focused financial institution, offering a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Chesapeake Bank, it aims to deliver customer?centric solutions while supporting economic growth in its communities.

Chesapeake Financial Shares’ primary business activities include retail and commercial banking.

