Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 21st. Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $550.1740 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

PNFP stock opened at $98.44 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,775 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $630,075.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 202,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,832,965. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 180.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: PNFP) is a financial services company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides banking, wealth management and insurance solutions to business and consumer clients. The company operates through two primary segments—Banking and Wealth Management & Advisory—offering a comprehensive suite of products that includes commercial and consumer lending, deposit services, treasury management, trust and investment advisory, and insurance brokerage. Pinnacle’s client-focused model emphasizes relationship-based banking, leveraging local decision-making authority and specialized industry expertise to serve diverse sectors such as healthcare, technology, real estate and professional services.

In its banking segment, Pinnacle delivers commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, and mortgage lending.

