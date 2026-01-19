InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU) Receives $14.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFU shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research downgraded InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INFU

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

InfuSystem Trading Up 2.1%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. CWM LLC raised its position in InfuSystem by 1,160.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the first quarter valued at $96,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFU stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.55 million, a P/E ratio of 146.36 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95.

About InfuSystem

(Get Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings Inc is a medical technology company that specializes in the rental, management and servicing of infusion pumps and associated devices used primarily for outpatient infusion therapy. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that includes equipment delivery, setup and retrieval, preventive and corrective maintenance, reprocessing and quality assurance. InfuSystem’s offerings are designed to help hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, oncology clinics and private infusion suites streamline clinical operations and maintain compliance with safety standards.

In addition to pump rental and repair services, InfuSystem has expanded into remote patient monitoring solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.