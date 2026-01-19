InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU) Receives $14.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFU shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research downgraded InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
Shares of INFU stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.55 million, a P/E ratio of 146.36 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95.
InfuSystem Holdings Inc is a medical technology company that specializes in the rental, management and servicing of infusion pumps and associated devices used primarily for outpatient infusion therapy. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that includes equipment delivery, setup and retrieval, preventive and corrective maintenance, reprocessing and quality assurance. InfuSystem’s offerings are designed to help hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, oncology clinics and private infusion suites streamline clinical operations and maintain compliance with safety standards.
In addition to pump rental and repair services, InfuSystem has expanded into remote patient monitoring solutions.
