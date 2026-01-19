Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Receives $27.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

CON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th.

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $572.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 2,784.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 49.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 48,400.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

