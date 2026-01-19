Analysts Set KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) PT at $24.00

Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered KANZHUN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.

BZ opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. KANZHUN has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in KANZHUN by 15.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,081,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,778 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,291,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KANZHUN by 9.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,455,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,681,000 after purchasing an additional 801,373 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 3.3% in the third quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,447,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,703,000 after purchasing an additional 298,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 70.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,059,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

