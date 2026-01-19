Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Receives $29.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.8750.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities set a $32.00 target price on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CEO Alexander James Baker sold 18,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $480,586.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,521.84. The trade was a 17.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HG. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 1,404.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HG opened at $26.19 on Friday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.61. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $667.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

