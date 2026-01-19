Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Caris Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Caris Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caris Life Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Caris Life Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences Trading Down 1.3%

Insider Activity at Caris Life Sciences

Shares of NASDAQ CAI opened at $26.78 on Friday. Caris Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

In other news, insider Luke Thomas Power sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,654,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,597.18. This trade represents a 38.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caris Life Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAI. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caris Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Diversified Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Caris Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Caris Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,655,000.

About Caris Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ: CAI) is a molecular science company focused on advancing precision medicine in oncology. The company develops and delivers comprehensive molecular profiling services designed to identify actionable biomarkers across DNA, RNA and protein modalities. Its clinical services are intended to support oncologists in treatment decision-making by matching patients to targeted therapies, immunotherapies and relevant clinical trials based on tumor biology.

Caris provides laboratory-based diagnostic testing and related interpretive reports, combining high-throughput sequencing and other molecular technologies with bioinformatic analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caris Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caris Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.