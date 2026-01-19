Wall Street Zen Upgrades Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK) to “Sell”

Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Aimei Health Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aimei Health Technology presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Aimei Health Technology Trading Up 20.0%

Shares of AFJK stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.01 million, a P/E ratio of 263.01 and a beta of -3.70. Aimei Health Technology has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $130.37.

Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aimei Health Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Aimei Health Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Aimei Health Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 167,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the third quarter worth about $691,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Aimei Health Technology by 5.9% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Aimei Health Technology by 63.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aimei Health Technology

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors. Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

