Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Short Interest Update

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,561 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 3,669 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,084 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,084 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth acquired a new position in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705. Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $167.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 34.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.