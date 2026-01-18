Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Short Interest Update

Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,235 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the December 15th total of 1,629 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 771 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 771 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Performance

KOKU traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.03. The stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 559. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.21. Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $122.46. The company has a market capitalization of $723.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 103.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.28% of Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

