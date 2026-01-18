Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Up 26.6% in December

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 30,604 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 24,181 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,183 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,183 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 85,449 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 373,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 168,549 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 256,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,844. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AGD) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income along with the potential for capital appreciation. Managed by abrdn Investment Management Limited, the fund employs an active, research-driven approach to build a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by companies around the world that demonstrate sustainable dividend payment histories.

The fund’s investment strategy combines top-down macroeconomic insights with bottom-up company analysis.

