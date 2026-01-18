Short Interest in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Rises By 28.5%

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,802,224 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 2,180,801 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,457 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 311,457 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 47,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $3,646,703.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,926,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,283,916.87. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 35,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $2,672,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,721,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,253,969.08. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 456,032 shares of company stock valued at $35,427,545 in the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 8.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 34,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price target on IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.75. The company had a trading volume of 388,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 134.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.01. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.64.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $250.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.66%.IPG Photonics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company’s core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG’s systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

