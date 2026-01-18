Short Interest in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Grows By 28.0%

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 417,491 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 326,286 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,701 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,701 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

National HealthCare Trading Down 1.3%

NHC stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,803. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $144.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $382.66 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

About National HealthCare

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 59.12%.

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

