ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,478 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 10,554 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.42% of ProShares Short Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:REK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. 19,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,898. ProShares Short Real Estate has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94.

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

