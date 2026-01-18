Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Down 39.0% in December

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,587 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the December 15th total of 7,525 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,358 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,358 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,768,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $738,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $994,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 124,900.8% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 329,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of PUI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.59. 5,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,139. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $49.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.2504 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund normally invests at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, information technology, telecommunication services and utilities.

