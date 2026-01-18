Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Decreases By 27.7%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,767 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 7,974 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,667 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,667 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $788,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12,321.2% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 158,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. 19,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,120. The stock has a market cap of $125.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S. stock exchange. The Index includes approximately 100 companies that possess relative strength characteristics and are domiciled in emerging market countries including, but not limited to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey.

