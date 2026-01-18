Short Interest in John Hancock High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:JHHY) Decreases By 33.7%

John Hancock High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:JHHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,732 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the December 15th total of 10,149 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,092 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,092 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock High Yield ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock High Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $511,000.

John Hancock High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHHY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546. John Hancock High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98.

John Hancock High Yield ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock High Yield ETF (JHHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diversified portfolio of US dollar-denominated high-yield corporate bonds. The fund aims to maximize income with capital growth as a secondary objective JHHY was launched on May 1, 2024 and is issued by John Hancock.

